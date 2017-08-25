15 Scams to watch out for – Work at home

Never pay money to apply for a job, or for additional information regarding a job offer. Companies and individuals who need employees want to talk to you; they won’t charge you to provide information.

Don’t offer your credit card or bank information, especially over the phone. Sometimes, companies will conduct background checks after or during the interview process, but they should never ask for your financial information. If someone acquires your bank or credit card information, they can use it to take your money.

Be wary of ads for “previously undisclosed” federal jobs. Information regarding government jobs is free, and you should neither pay nor offer your personal information in exchange for a job posting.

If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Working from home often requires a serious amount of time and effort to be successful. Don’t fall for work from home offers that promise a lot of money upfront.

DCP is working with other appropriate government agencies to ensure consumers have information regarding this case.

The flier sent to consumers can be found here, and the booklet mailed to consumers after payment can be found here along with the flier regarding HUD tracing services. The mailing address is based in New Britain, and fliers may have been mailed to multiple states.

Consumers who wish to file a complaint may email DCP at dcp.frauds@ct.gov.