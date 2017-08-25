× 15 Scams to watch out for

There are many people out there trying to scam money from you. We’ve gathered information on a number of different methods that scammers use.

Remember, scammers are always changing their ploys, and what you hear may not be exactly what you see here.

The bottom line, be wary of anyone who calls or emails you asking for money or information.

IRS scam — Someone calls saying they are from the IRS and you owe them money. Potential victims are told they owe money to the IRS and that they must pay it right away. If the victim refuses to cooperate, they are then threatened with arrest or suspension of a business or driver’s license. In many cases, the caller becomes hostile and insulting. If the phone isn’t answered, the scammers often leave an “urgent” callback request.In addition, scam callers claiming to be “Internal Revenue Service (IRS) employees” are contacting people and telling them that a felony arrest warrant exists for them. The “IRS caller” then tells the individual that in order to stop the execution of the arrest warrant, the individual must provide their social security number in order for the “IRS employee” to validate their file and cancel the “warrant”.