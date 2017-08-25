Congratulations to FOX61’s Tim Lammers on the birth of his new baby boy

HARTFORD — Welcome to the world Ryan James Lammers. FOX61’s morning news anchor Tim Lammers and his wife Kerri have welcomed a new baby boy Friday morning.

Baby Ryan was born at 8:11 a.m., weighing six pounds, eight ounces and 18 inches long despite being under four weeks early. Tim said his wife, Kerri, did amazing through the birth and there were no complications.

“This is the most amazing day of my life,” said Tim.

From everyone here at FOX61, congratulations to the Lammers family.

