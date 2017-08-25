× Connecticut native to announce MTV Music Video Awards

HARTFORD – Noveen Crumbie’s theater passion began when she was 7, developed through the Hartford Children’s Theatre and the Hartford Stage Company.

Nineteen years later, Crumbie has made her dream of performing in Hollywood a reality — she is announcing MTV‘s Video Music Awards live on Sunday, according to the Hartford Courant.

Crumbie was born in Hartford and grew up in South Windsor. After graduating from South Windsor High School, she attended the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York City. After her sophomore year, she transferred to the academy’s Los Angeles campus and has been in that city ever since.

Crumbie’s dream is to be on the Disney Channel and do more screen acting, but she loves voice acting, as well. She’s had an agent for over a year and, during that time,the agent set up the MTV audition.

