× Early morning fire at Vernon pet store

VERNON –Early Friday morning, firefighters responded to calls of a fire at a Vernon pet store.

The Vernon Fire Department arrived to a pet store on the Hartford Turnpike showing smoke. Firefighters said the it was a second alarm fire with East Manchester and Tolland fire covering.

The fire was put under control around 4:30 a.m. Our news crews at the scene are saying that the fire occurred at Wet Pets.

Eversource and Connecticut Water Company are on scene. Firefighters could not say the amount of damage the store suffered or if any animals were hurt.

Stay with FOX61 NEWS as the story develops.