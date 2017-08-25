× Food to expect at The Big E 2017

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – The Big E is just around the corner, which means so are all of the tasty foods that attract thousands to the fair each year.

The Big E is predominantly known for its deep-fried food creations. From Oreos to Kool-aid–and even butter–The Big E has deep fried anything you could think of.

For those not fond of fried food, The Big E also has a large variety of fair foods including loaded baked potatoes, BBQ pulled pork sandwiches, and sausage and peppers. If you plan on sticking with your diet throughout the fair, they also have salads, smoothies, and giant turkey legs that are surprisingly low in calories.

Some desserts you’ll find at The Big E includes key lime pie on a stick, the famous Big E cream puffs, and a simple apple pie a la mode.

Make sure to wash all that food down with a tasty drink. There will be plenty of watering holes to choose from at places like The Big E Martini Bar, Opa Opa Saloon, V1 Craft Cocktail Bar, Sam Adams Beer Garden, and many more!

There will definitely be no shortage of tasty temptations at The Big E this year. With foods ranging from Mexican to German to Indian, you’re bound to find something delicious to eat.

For a full list of vendors at The Big E this year, click here.