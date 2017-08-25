Harvey now just shy of benchmark for category 3 storm

HOUSTON – The National Hurricane Center warns that conditions are deteriorating as Hurricane Harvey strengthens and slowly moves toward the Texas coast.

Between 3-6 feet of storm surge is expected along the seawall in Corpus Christi, Texas https://t.co/CC3gXwn77o https://t.co/MxWuBbGtpC — CNN (@CNN) August 25, 2017

The center says preparations for the storm “should be rushed to completion” Friday morning along Texas’ central Gulf Coast.

The center says the storm has maximum sustained winds of 110 mph (177 kph), just shy of the benchmark for a Category 3 storm. Forecasters say the storm is expected to reach that mark before making landfall late Friday or early Saturday.

Millions of people are bracing for a prolonged battering that could swamp dozens of counties more than 100 miles (161 kilometers) inland.

Brock Long is the director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. He tells “Good Morning America” that Harvey is a “very serious” threat and that the window for evacuating is quickly closing.

Long says he expects extensive damage from significant rain over the next three days.

#HurricaneHarvey sustained wind strength now just shy of benchmark for Category 3 storm. https://t.co/AivXcCIVv5 pic.twitter.com/Qc5BcvZYva — AP Central U.S. (@APCentralRegion) August 25, 2017

Connecticut is lending a helping hand in preparation for Harvey.

Berlin PD announced that Officer Dave Cruickshank has been deployed to Texas with a National Disaster Medical Team from Connecticut. Officer Cruickshank will be in charge of field hospital security for the federal government and is heading to Dallas, Texas.

The American Red Cross also said they were preparing for a large response effort as Harvey bears down on Texas and Louisiana. They are urging everyone in its path to get ready now. The storm is expected to make landfall along the Gulf Coast Friday night, which would make it the first hurricane to hit Texas in almost 9 years.

The Red Cross in Connecticut and Rhode Island has already deployed five responders in advance and anticipates even more deployments as Harvey gets worse. The Red Cross workers that were deployed were Stefanie Arcangelo of Cheshire, Neil Brockway of Hartford, Donna Hathaway of Uncasville, David Kemp of Vernon, and Warren Saloman of North Haven.

American Red Cross say they already have 17 shelters ready to open and support thousands of people if needed. Trailers full of shelter and relief supplies have been pre-positioned including cots, blankets, comfort, and cleaning supplies. They said that more than 30 Red Cross emergency response vehicles are activated with about 20 more on alert.

The Associated Press and CNN contributed to this story.