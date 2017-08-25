It will be unseasonably cooler and much drier this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The next week or so will be like a taste of September with comfy afternoons in the 70s and cooler refreshing mornings in the 50s. The only issue will be the lack of rain. If you want to keep the lawn and/or garden green, you will need to water it yourself.

This is a good problem to have considering the major flooding and damage that will unfold as a result of Hurricane Harvey. 15” to 25” of rain is forecast for the mid to upper Texas coast through next Wednesday with isolated amounts up to 35.” A dangerous long-term event is unfolding for our friends to the south.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Clear, cool. Low: 45-55.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, low humidity. High: Mid-upper 70s.

Sunday: Sunny to partly cloudy. High: Mid-upper 70s.

Monday: Sunny to partly cloudy. High: Mid-upper 70s.

Tuesday: Sun and high clouds. High: Mid 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rising humidity. Chance for a shower, mainly late-day or at night.

Thursday: Humid with scattered showers possible. High: Mid 70s.

