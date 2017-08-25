It will be unseasonably cooler and much drier this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're looking dry for a while. The next week or so will feature sunshine with temperatures a bit on the cooler side for late August.

Highs will be in the 70s to near 80 all the way through next Tuesday, and it all comes along with low humidity. Comfortable afternoons and cool nights will be the theme as we wrap up the week and head into the weekend.

Forecast Details:

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. High: Mid-upper 70s.

Saturday: Sunny morning, partly cloudy afternoon. High: Mid-upper 70s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High: Mid 70s.

