× Newington port-a-potty and pool house fires put out

NEWINGTON — Two different fires broke out in Newington.

One fire started at a port-a-potty and another on a pool house roof at 123 Garfield Street at Mill Pond Park.

The port-a-potty fire may have spread to pool house, which sustained significant damage. There were no injuries reported.

Firefighters said they received calls about the fire at just before 3:45 a.m. and they said the scene was cleared at around 5:10 a.m.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire and the State Fire Marshal was on the scene, as well.