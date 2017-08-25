× North Korea fires ‘unidentified projectile’

NORTH KOREA –North Korea fired an “unidentified projectile” from Kittaeryong into the sea east of the Korean Peninsula, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a news release Saturday.

North Korea has conducted a series of ballistic missile tests this year.

Several news outlets, including Yonhap News Agency headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, have reported the missile launch.

(URGENT) N. Korea's missile flies around 250km: S. Korean military https://t.co/daAguZs7GF — Yonhap News Agency (@YonhapNews) August 25, 2017

Breaking: yonhap and kyodo are both reporting that North Korea has launched a missile — Anna Fifield (@annafifield) August 25, 2017

We're still awaiting more information on what kind of missile it was. It appears to have landed in the sea between Korean Peninsula/Japan — Anna Fifield (@annafifield) August 25, 2017

This story is developing and will be updated as soon a more information becomes available.