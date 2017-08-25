× Police: Sex offender drugged and had sex with 15-year-old

SHELTON – Police said a convicted sex offender in Shelton is being accused of drugging and having sex with a 15-year-old.

On August 24, police said they arrested Miguel Feliciano, 27. The arrest stems from a complaint taken back in May in which Feliciano was accused of giving a 15-year-old female narcotics at a friend’s house.

According to police, the complaint charged that Feliciano would wait until the juvenile was under the influence, then have sex with her multiple times over the course of the weekend. During the investigation, police discovered that Feliciano is a registered sex offender who was not in compliance with the State of Connecticut.

Feliciano was charged with sexual assault, risk of injury to a minor, and risk of injury to a minor involving intimate parts. He was held on a $150,000 bond and appeared in court on Friday.