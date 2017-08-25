Recipe: Tacos with Sweet Corn Succotash and Pickled Red Onions

HARTFORD - Enjoy these tacos with sweet corn succotash and pickled red onions!
Ingredients for the taco filling:
- 1lb lean ground beef/turkey/chicken
- 1 medium white/yellow onion, diced
- 1 cup medium salsa, or as spicy as you like it
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/4 tsp pepper
Procedure:
- Drizzle olive oil in a medium sized saute pan, and over medium heat, cook the onions for 3-5 minutes or until translucent.
- Add the ground beef/turkey/chicken to the onions and cook it all the way through.
- Add 1 cup of salsa and stir to combine.
- Serve when ready!
Ingredients for sweet corn succotash:
- 2 ears of fresh corn, cut off the cob, can all use canned or frozen corn
- 1 medium white/yellow onion, thinly sliced
- 1 lime, juiced
- 1/2 tsp cumin
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 pepper
- 2 tbsp cilantro, chopped
- 1 jalapeno, thinly sliced (optional)
Procedure:
- Drizzle olive oil in a medium pan, and over medium-low heat, saute the thinly sliced onions until golden brown and almost caramelized, 7-10 minutes.
- Stir in the corn, lime juice, cumin, salt and pepper and cook for 2-3 minutes minutes, or until the corn is just cooked through, bright and crisp.
- Transfer to a serving dish and top with cilantro and thinly sliced jalapeno.
- Use as a topping/filling for tacos, quesadillas, nachos, or just as a side dish.
Ingredients for pickled red onions:
- 1 medium/large red onion cut in half, then thinly slice each half (half moons)
- 2 cups of water
- 1 tsp salt
- 1/2 tsp sugar
- 1/2 cup apple cider vinegar
- Sprigs of fresh thyme (optional)
- Peppercorns (optional)
Procedure:
- Place the thinly sliced red onions into a heat-safe container, bowl, or mason jar.
- In a small saute pan boil the water, then turn off the heat.
- Add the sugar, salt, and cider vinegar to the water, and stir to dissolve.
- Carefully pour the hot water mixture over the onions.
- Add the sprigs of fresh thyme, peppercorns, and garlic cloves.
- Cool slightly, then cover and refrigerate until ready to use
