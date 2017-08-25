Recipe: Tacos with Sweet Corn Succotash and Pickled Red Onions

Posted 10:59 AM, August 25, 2017, by , Updated at 11:03AM, August 25, 2017

HARTFORD - Enjoy these tacos with sweet corn succotash and pickled red onions!

Ingredients for the taco filling: 

  • 1lb lean ground beef/turkey/chicken
  • 1 medium white/yellow onion, diced
  • 1 cup medium salsa, or as spicy as you like it
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 1/4 tsp pepper

Procedure:

  1. Drizzle olive oil in a medium sized saute pan, and over medium heat, cook the onions for 3-5 minutes or until translucent.
  2. Add the ground beef/turkey/chicken to the onions and cook it all the way through.
  3. Add 1 cup of salsa and stir to combine.
  4. Serve when ready!

Ingredients for sweet corn succotash:

  • 2 ears of fresh corn, cut off the cob, can all use canned or frozen corn
  • 1 medium white/yellow onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 lime, juiced
  • 1/2 tsp cumin
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 pepper
  • 2 tbsp cilantro, chopped
  • 1 jalapeno, thinly sliced (optional)

Procedure:

  1. Drizzle olive oil in a medium pan, and over medium-low heat, saute the thinly sliced onions until golden brown and almost caramelized, 7-10 minutes.
  2. Stir in the corn, lime juice, cumin, salt and pepper and cook for 2-3 minutes minutes, or until the corn is just cooked through, bright and crisp.
  3. Transfer to a serving dish and top with cilantro and thinly sliced jalapeno.
  4. Use as a topping/filling for tacos, quesadillas, nachos, or just as a side dish.

Ingredients for pickled red onions:

  • 1 medium/large red onion cut in half, then thinly slice each half (half moons)
  • 2 cups of water
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1/2 tsp sugar
  • 1/2 cup apple cider vinegar
  • Sprigs of fresh thyme (optional)
  • Peppercorns (optional)

Procedure:

  1. Place the thinly sliced red onions into a heat-safe container, bowl, or mason jar.
  2. In a small saute pan boil the water, then turn off the heat.
  3. Add the sugar, salt, and cider vinegar to the water, and stir to dissolve.
  4. Carefully pour the hot water mixture over the onions.
  5. Add the sprigs of fresh thyme, peppercorns, and garlic cloves.
  6. Cool slightly, then cover and refrigerate until ready to use
Related stories