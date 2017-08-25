Tigers’ Cabrera banned 7 games, Yankees’ Sanchez 4 for fight

NEW YORK — Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera has been suspended seven games and New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez got banned four games for their actions on a fight-filled afternoon at Comerica Park.

Major League Baseball announced the penalties Friday, a day after the Yankees and Tigers got into a series of beanball-related clashes during Detroit’s 10-6 victory.

Also suspended were Tigers reliever Alex Wilson (four games), New York catcher Austin Romine (two games) and Detroit manager Brad Ausmus (one game).

With the Yankees in the middle of a pennant race, the team says Sanchez and Romine will both appeal and remain eligible to