× West Haven police trying to locate suspect in July arson case

WEST HAVEN — West Haven Police say that they are looking for a suspect in the arson house fire on July 11th.

Police have positively ID’d Tyreece Perry, 21, of the arson, and have an arrest warrant. They just need to find him.

A three-alarm fire broke out at around 3a.m. July 11th in West Haven.

There were three people in the house when the fire broke out: a young boy, and two adults.

One of the adults said his girlfriend had to be rescued from the second-floor because she just had foot surgery recently, so she couldn’t escape on her own She was taken to a local hospital and was alert and conscious when transported. Several cats were saved, as well.

Early morning fire in West Haven. I have the latest on @FOX61News this morning. pic.twitter.com/Of5bxBUiMX — Margaux Farrell (@marge_farrell) July 11, 2017

Perry is currently wanted for Arson in the First Degree, Assault in the Second Degree, Home Invasion, and three counts of Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree. Anyone with information on Perry’s whereabouts please contact the West Haven Police Department 203 937 3900 or the Detective Division of West Haven Police Department (203) 937-3934, (203) 937 -3905 or any of their social media venues.