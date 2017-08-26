× Hammonasset, Silver Sands, and all swim areas at Rocky Neck back open

MADISON — DEEP officials are saying that Hammonasset State Park, Silver Sands State Park, and all swimming areas at Rocky Neck are back open for swimming. The parks were 3 out of 6 that were closed for a couple days following tests of high bacteria, and in some areas, toxic blue-green algae.

The swim areas at both Indian Well and Kettletown are now closed due to the presence of toxic blue green algae. These swim areas will remain closed until that condition subsides.

Further information available at ct.gov/deep/bluegreenalgae

The swim areas at both Gardner Lake and Wadsworth Falls are now closed, due to test results showing high bacteria counts. The water at both locations will be retested August 30, with results August 31.