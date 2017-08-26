Hot Air Balloon Festival in Plainville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINVILLE -- Hot air balloons were launched for people to see and get into at the Plainville Fire Company Hot Air Balloon Festival.

People gathered early Saturday morning to watch the helium filled balloons take off at 6 a.m. The pilots were all FAA licensed pilots, and people had to sign up in advance to get into the balloons.

There was also a fireworks display on Friday, and a car show on Saturday. Once people got up in the balloons they were in the sky for about an hour. The pilots had no control of where they landed, but there were balloon crew members below to guide people out of the way depending on where the balloon landed.

In the end, everyone celebrated with champagne and cheese, after their flight was over. You can see the balloons launch again on Sunday at 6 a.m. ​

The festival started on Friday and goes until Sunday morning.