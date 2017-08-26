Houston truck destroys highway signs in stunning video
HOUSTON — A terrifying video was posted online of a dump truck smashing through highway signs outside Houston, sending scrap metal flying through the air and frightening drivers according to Fox News.
Warning: The video contains graphic language
The incident happened on Thursday on the East Loop and has since gone viral, with more than 10 million views on Facebook.
The video shows a truck with its bucket up barreling down the highway before getting snagged underneath framework holding up the signs, ripping it off its base.
The condition of the driver was not immediately known and the highway was shut down for hours as authorities cleaned up the scene, KTRK reported.
29.760427 -95.369803