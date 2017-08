× I-395 Northbound near exit 2 in Waterford closed

WATERFORD — State Police are asking people to reduce speed as they travel up I-395 due to a serious motorcycle crash.

The highway is shut down northbound near exit 2 in Waterford. Southbound has been temporarily closed for Life Star landing and will reopen when Life Star departs.

Police say there is a life-threatening injury, and that Life Star is en route.

This is a developing story, stay with FOX61 as details develop.