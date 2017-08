× Kyle, Kendall Jenner price plaid shirt for $145; internet reacts

HOLLYWOOD — Kylie and Kendall Jenner are catching heat on social media for one of their latest clothing styles.

The sisters priced a plaid shirt for $145. The shirt is an oversize plaid button up shirt with two front pockets.

New Arrivals at Kendall-Kylie.com A post shared by Kendall + Kylie (@kendallandkylie) on Aug 25, 2017 at 2:57pm PDT

