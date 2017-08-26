× Ledyard police ID victim in Tuesday’s shooting

LEDYARD — Police have identified the man who was struck by a bullet that was fired from another vehicle Tuesday night.

Police have identified the victim as 29-year-old Jerrod Steele. Police said Steele was driving on Shewville road Tuesday when he was shot. He was reportedly alert when officers arrived and was rushed to the hospital. Police have yet made any arrests but are working on several leads.

Around 10 p.m., police said a woman who was a passenger in a car, called and said Steele was shot. The car was travelling on Route 2 in Preston, and stopped in the area of Preston Citgo.

When police arrived, they found the Steele suffering from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was conscious and alert and taken to Backus Hospital in stable condition.