Mostly sunny, cool and pleasant weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This weekend into most of next week or so will be like a taste of September with comfy afternoons with highs in the 70s and cool refreshing mornings in the 50s (40s in the cooler towns). High pressure across New England and eastern Canada will continue to dominate our fall-like weather through the middle of next week.

Major flooding and damage continues to unfold as a result of Hurricane Harvey making landfall and stalling over Texas through the middle of next week. 15” to 25” of rain is forecast for the mid to upper Texas coast through next Wednesday with isolated amounts up to 35-40.” Certainly, a dangerous, historic long-term event for our friends to the south.

Forecast Details:

Today: Mostly sunny, cool & pleasant. High: Mid-upper 70s. Wind: NNW 3-7 mph

Tonight: Clear, cool. Low: 45-55.

Sunday: Sunny to partly cloudy. High: Mid-upper 70s.

Monday: Sunny to partly cloudy. High: Mid-upper 70s.

Tuesday: Sun and high clouds. High: Mid 70s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with rising humidity. Chance for a shower, mainly late-day or at night. High: 70s

Thursday: Early shower, partly sunny, less humid. High: Mid-upper 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: Mid-upper 70s.

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.