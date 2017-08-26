× Patriots announce Julian Edelman will miss 2017 season after ACL tear

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman will miss the entire 2017 season because of a right knee injury, the team announced Saturday.

The New England Patriots may have a new challenge to overcome when they begin defending their Super Bowl title in less than two weeks.

Julian Edelman limped off the field with an injured right knee early in New England’s 30-28 victory over the Detroit Lions last night. He was taken to the locker room in a cart. Edelman led the team in receptions and yards receiving last year.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady posted a photo on Instagram on Saturday of him hugging Edelman with a one-word caption: “Gladiator.”

Gladiator 💪🏼🐿🏆 A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Aug 26, 2017 at 8:52am PDT

