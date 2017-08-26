Police look to identify 2 suspects in West Hartford bank robbery

WEST HARTFORD — Police are investigating a Friday morning bank robbery in West Hartford.

At 9 a.m. police responded to calls of an armed bank robbery. Police said two black men were showing guns were inside. The men fled the area on foot just before police arrived with an unknown amount of money.

The bank had just opened for business and no was injured during the robbery. West Hartford Detectives and the FBI were at the bank to look for evidence.

Police said witnesses told them, that they saw the two men running northwest behind the bank towards Fairview Street.

West Hartford Police are asking anyone with information to please contact them.