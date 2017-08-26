Rally held in Meriden for overdose victims

MERIDEN — The second annual walk and Rally for Hope was held at Hubbard Park Saturday night which was aimed to raise awareness about substance abuse.

The event kicked off with food, live music and activities for the kids. Everyday, 144 people die in the United States from substance abuse, including Connecticut.

In 2016, there were close to 200 overdose deaths in the state. And those are just the reported cases. Saturday’s rally was an opportunity for people to come together celebrate recovery, to exchange stories, and to share resources.

Christine Gagnon, the organizer of the rally said she lost her 22-year-old son last month to substance abuse. Since then, she’s shed light on the serious epidemic by speaking out and sharing her experience. Just like she did through tonight’s candlelight vigil.