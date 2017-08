× SHARE61: It’s National Dog Day!

HARTFORD — It’s National Dog Day, and it comes just in time before the dog days of summer are over.

Got a cute picture of your pup enjoying the final days of summer? Share them with us!

You can share yours by emailing us at share61@fox61.com, tag us on Facebook, Twitteror Instagram, send them through the FOX61 app, or use the “submit” button below (desktop only).

41.763711 -72.685093