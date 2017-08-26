The Stan Simpson Show: Boxing’s biggest event ever – Floyd Mayweather vs. Colin McGregor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- On this segment, the panel has an engaging conversation about what will likely be the highest grossing fight in boxing history on August 26 as hundreds of millions of dollars are on the table.

Months ago, when the prospect of a Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight was still just speculation, some sportsbooks went ahead and posted odds. With this being a boxing match, Mayweather opened a monster favorite at odds well beyond -2000, while McGregor had a healthy underdog price of +1000 or better.

Former two-time world boxing champ Marlon Starling, and veteran boxing referee and coach John Callas joins Stan Simpson to talk whether this will be a mismatch or mayhem.