Video shows firefighters rescuing kitten from house fire in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — A firefighter’s body camera captured dramatic video of a rescue of a kitten from a burning Indianapolis home Tuesday according to FOX59.
The Indianapolis Fire Department said via twitter that crews were called to the blaze at an unoccupied home around 4 p.m.
Video posted to the department’s Twitter account shows the moment firefighters rush into the burning home, that’s filled with smoke, and rescue the tiny kitten.
Officials say no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to FOX59.
39.768403 -86.158068