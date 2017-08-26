× Video shows firefighters rescuing kitten from house fire in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — A firefighter’s body camera captured dramatic video of a rescue of a kitten from a burning Indianapolis home Tuesday according to FOX59.

Through The Eyes Of A Firefighter 🚒 Check out this super cool video of 3306 Houston St & Kitty Save #OnArrival pic.twitter.com/aL6dPABfIe — IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) August 23, 2017

The Indianapolis Fire Department said via twitter that crews were called to the blaze at an unoccupied home around 4 p.m.

Video posted to the department’s Twitter account shows the moment firefighters rush into the burning home, that’s filled with smoke, and rescue the tiny kitten.

Officials say no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to FOX59.