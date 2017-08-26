× Walmart employee’s act of kindness toward ill elderly customer goes viral

ATLANTA — A Walmart employee in Georgia is receiving lots of support online after a shopper snapped a photo of him on the ground helping an elderly woman who had fallen ill.

Brittany McKee, who is a registered nurse, was shopping with her husband on Thursday and rushed to help the unidentified woman, who had passed out, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

McKee was met by an employee, Jason, who sat next to the woman as she regained her orientation.

“The Walmart staff was amazing,” McKee posted on Facebook, alongside a photo. “They kept in contact with dispatch as we waited on the bus to arrive. Then there was Jason. I don’t know his last name, but this man, no questions asked got down on the floor with this woman and supported her back so she could lean against him.”

Mckee added that Jason wasn’t asked to provide support for the woman, but he did anyway.

“What I experienced today was love, kindness and serving,” she wrote, in part. “We are human beings, each and every one of us regardless of how much pigmentation our skin has or doesn’t have.”

