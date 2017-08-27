× Lisbon teenager seriously injured after falling from truck bed and backed over

LISBON — A Lisbon teenager is in critical condition after being backed over from a truck whose bed he fell out of on Sunday afternoon.

State police said that Devonte Fontaine was riding in a pickup truck with the tailgate down near Philips Road. Fontaine fell from the truck and was hit by the truck when it began backing up into a driveway.

Fontaine was transported to the Backus Hospital and then transported to Connecticut Children’s Medical Hospital in Hartford, where he remains in critical condition.

State police are asking anyone who might be able to give information of the incident to please contact Troop E at 860.848.6500.