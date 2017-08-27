× Police looking for hit and run driver who hit bicyclist in Tolland

TOLLAND — Police are searching for the driver of a car they say hit a bicyclist Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Sunday on Crystal Lake Road near the intersection of Webber Rd. The car that struck the cyclist, Zachery Dryden, 27, of Manchester, did not stop and continued on Crystal Lake Road.

Police said an image from a home security system showed what appeared to be a white, 1999-2000 Oldsmobile Alero. Police said there may be damage to the passenger side and it may be missing a side mirror.

Officials provided a photo of a similar vehicle. Dryden was taken to Hartford Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Any one with information is asked to call 860-896-3200.