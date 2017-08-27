Special Olympics athletes get to take a dream ride

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FARMINGTON -- Special Olympic athletes traveled from all over the world to the Farmington Polo Club to be part of Dream Ride.

The athletes got to ride in high end cars like Ferrari, Pagani and McLaren. It's a multi-day event where men, women and children living with intellectual disabilities could come together to overcome challenges they face, not only as athletes but as participants.

There were also hundreds of motorcyclists that came out to ride for the athletes and show their support for Special Olympics and other charities.

Michael Bozzuto, the founder said, "I always say their heart is ten times the size of a normal one. To be here, not only, is it riding but they come and support the athletes and make it happen."

The event went from Friday to Sunday. Many of the athletes said they built life long friendships with athletes all over the world.