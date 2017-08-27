× Stamford man arrested for attempted sexual assault of a minor

STAMFORD — Police say they’ve arrested a man who tried to sexually assault a minor at a family party.

Police responded to a home on the east side of the city just after 8:30 p.m. on a report of a 5-year-old being assaulted by a male. When officers arrived, they learned that during the course of the party, Pedro Catalan-Veliz, 54, of Stamford, accosted a 6-year-old girl and held her against a vehicle in the driveway, away from view of the family.

A family friend was passing by walking her dog and saw Catalan-Veliz holding the victim with his pants down. A family member quickly intervened and others detained Catalan-Veliz until officers arrived.

Catalan-Veliz was taken into custody and charged with Risk of Injury to a Minor, Unlawful Restraint and Criminal Attempt at Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Minor. He is being held on a $200,000 bond and is to appear in court on September 8th.

Police say the child was not physically injured, and they are grateful for the timely intervention of the witness before the suspect was able to injure the child any further.

Stamford Police say strongly encourage and urge the community to report any signs of abuse against our youngest and most cherished citizens. Today another predator has been removed from our streets. Stamford Police Department says they, along with the citizens of the city, will not tolerate these child predators in their community.