Sunny, cool, and all around pleasant for the start of the week

While all eyes have been on the devastating impact of Harvey down in Texas, we in Connecticut have been enjoying some very quiet weather.

Expect more sunshine for today, with high temperatures yet again in the mid to upper 70s. The humidity is low, so it’ll feel very pleasant and almost fall-like at times.

We’ll have similar days on Monday and Tuesday, with that sunshine continuing. By Wednesday we have a slight chance for a shower here and there, but it doesn’t look likely.

Thursday is our only chance in the next several days to get any organized rainfall, and it will come in the form of a few showers late in the day. A cold front dropping down from the northwest is the culprit, and it’ll bring cooler temperatures for the end of the week.

Forecast Details:

Today: Sunny to partly cloudy. High: Mid-upper 70s.

Monday: Sunny to partly cloudy. High: Mid-upper 70s.

Tuesday: Sun and high clouds. High: Mid 70s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with rising humidity. Chance for a shower, mainly late-day or at night. High: 70s

Thursday: Early shower, partly sunny, less humid. High: Mid-upper 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: Mid-upper 70s.

