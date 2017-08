Please enable Javascript to watch this video

State Senator Joe Markley (R) Southington and State Rep. John Hampton (D) Simsbury join us to discuss the latest on the state budget dilemma. Neither of them likes the House Democrats' proposal, which would raise the state sales tax, as a way to restore financial aid to cities and towns.

Under Gov. Malloy's executive order, Southington and Simsbury are among 85 towns that would get nothing, but neither Markley nor Hampton wants another tax hike.