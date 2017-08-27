× U.S. Coast Guard rescue unresponsive man on breakwater jetty in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — The U.S. Coast Guard is saying they responded to a report of an unresponsive man in New Haven Harbor late Sunday morning.

Officials say a good Samaritan called in the report after seeing the man on the breakwater jetty in the harbor. A capsized boat was nearby.

The Coast Guard deployed a boat out of New Haven but because of the water and rocks, couldn’t get close to him. They then deployed two swimmers to swim up to the man. They placed him on a medical board and were able to get him back to the boat. They took him back to the Coast Guard station where he was then picked up by New Haven EMS.

The severity of his injuries is unknown.

It’s also unknown if the Coast Guard is looking for an additional victim.

This is a developing story, stay with FOX61 as details emerge.