Vendor at Terryville fair selling Confederate flags

PLYMOUTH -- While confederate monuments come down all over the south, here in Connecticut -- confederate memorabilia means business.

items emblazoned with the confederate flag were being sold at the Terryville Fair. Despite objections, vendors say it continues to be a best seller, even up North.

Ron, the memorabilia seller who declined to give his last name. "Today you want to ban the confederate flag because slavery existed under it for a whole four years. What are you going to do next? Go for the United States flag when t was existed under for 100 years longer? Is that next?"

The fair ended Sunday.