Victims identified in New Haven Harbor boating accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- Two men have been identified after they were thrown from their boat when it hit the break wall Sunday morning.

Scott Trautman and Michael Murphy were aboard Murphy's boat in the New Haven Harbor when the boat struck the west break wall. Both men were ejected off the boat, sustaining fatal injuries.

Trautman, 53 of Fairfield, was found Sunday afternoon on a jetty by the US Coast Guard. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Murphy, 43 of Fairfield, was found dead by CT State Police Dive Team Sunday night. He was also pronounced dead at the scene. He was apparently underneath 30 ft of water

The U.S. Coast Guard said they responded to a report of an unresponsive man in New Haven Harbor late Sunday morning. The Coast Guard called off the search due to darkness.

Officials say a good Samaritan called in the report after seeing the man on the breakwater jetty in the harbor. A capsized boat was nearby.

The Coast Guard deployed a boat out of New Haven but because of the water and rocks, couldn't get close to him. They then deployed two swimmers to swim up to the man. They placed him on a medical board and were able to get him back to the boat.

They took him back to the Coast Guard station where he was then picked up by New Haven EMS.

EnCon Police are still actively investigating the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the boater are asked to call Sector Long Island Sound at 203-468-4401.