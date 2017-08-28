A sign of the times: West Hartford family sends a message about school funding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HARTFORD -- Parents around the state are becoming increasingly concerned that Governor Dannel Malloy's executive order may become permanent if no state budget is passed soon.

Tracy Johnston's home is near the Governor's residence by the Hartford-West Hartford line. Three days ago, she and her kids erected a sign reading 'Dear Governor, stay away from our schools.'

"This is a quiet way to say we want better," said Johnston, a West Hartford Parent. "The governor happens to do his run every morning, or often, in the park so we see him and say hello to him. He's a neighbor and so when things are happening, you talk to your neighbors."

West Hartford Public Schools stand to lose around $21 million if no budget is passed by October 1st.

The revised executive order and municipal aid estimates will be the basis for state spending for Fiscal Year 2018 in the unlikely event a state budget isn't enacted. It is intended to provide municipalities, providers, and state agencies with some certainty about what funding to expect until a budget is adopted.

Lawmakers are planning to vote on a version of the budget the week of Sept. 11th.