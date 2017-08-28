Baseball team from Houston waits out flooding in New Britain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Monday-- a bright sunny day for baseball in New Britain, quite the contrast from the visiting team's hometown.

Sugarland Skeeters first basemen Caleb Ramsey was born and raised in Houston and still lives there.

"You know it's fun to be up here playing but at the same time you kind of feel a sense of duty to be home and being able to help people. I have friends that are out on boats right now trying to get people out of their houses that are stuck in attic's on the roofs."

With area airports shut down the team, from just 30 minutes south of hard hit Houston is stuck on the road.

While the New Britain Bees were scheduled to head to Sugarland, Hurricane Harvey had other plans.

Now the four game series has been relocated to New Britain Stadium and the New Britain Bee's General Manager Gerry Berthiaume​ says you are invited.

"It's free baseball the admission is no admission it's based on your donation, it will go to the American Red Cross Relief fund."

The Bees staff will be collecting donations at each game during the series. Fans can also text REDCROSS to 90999 to give $10 to support the American Red Cross’ disaster relief efforts in Houston and the surrounding area in Texas affected by the hurricane.

Something Skeeters players see as the real home run.

Skeeters third baseman Bryan Pounds says, "You see pictures of people losing their homes and then you see pictures of people helping, I mean coming from all over the nation to Houston just helping. It's awesome. You can't put words to it."

The Skeeters will serve as the home team for the series through Wednesday, with a single admission doubleheader on Tuesday starting at 12:05 p.m. while Wednesday’s contest will be at 9:05 a.m.​