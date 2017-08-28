× Connecticut National Guard being deployed to Texas for hurricane recovery

HARTFORD – Eight airmen and a cargo plane from the Connecticut National Guard are being sent to help in recovery efforts in Texas after Hurricane Harvey.

Governor Dan Malloy announced Monday afternoon that the state has deployed a C-130H cargo plane and eight Airmen from the 103rd Airlift Wing of the Connecticut National Guard to help with Hurricane Harvey response and recovery efforts in Texas. According to the governor’s office, the unit departed from the Bradley Air National Guard Base in East Granby. It includes C-130H pilots, crewmembers, loadmasters, and maintainers.

“We know what it’s like to experience extreme weather events, and we know how vital it is for local and state governments to work together and provide assistance during times of natural disasters or other emergencies,” Governor Malloy said. “The growing emergence of extreme weather events has transformed the way we respond to emergencies and is a key reason why we must continue strengthening our infrastructure to withstand the types of catastrophic storms that we’ve experienced in recent years.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all suffering from the effects of Hurricane Harvey,” Major General Thaddeus J. Martin, Adjutant General and Commander of the Connecticut National Guard, said. “Even on the heels of the unit’s first large-scale, overseas deployment, the 103rd Airlift Wing – and the entire Connecticut National Guard – stands ready to aid the men and women of this nation anytime, anywhere.”