Connecticut Red Cross sends help to Houston

FARMINGTON -- The torrents of rain and the devastation in south and eastern parts of Texas are all around -- a result of the wrath of Hurricane Harvey.

In Farmington, the help from the home front continues as the Red Cross of Connecticut is sending more volunteers to the flood zones around Texas. Veteran Volunteer Jim Roscoe, from Bolton, is embarking on another relief mission after a responding to natural disasters like Superstorm Sandy and floods in Louisiana. Roscoe, will join 35 other Connecticut and Rhode Island based Red Crossers volunteering their services. "We're loading up our vehicle with water and other dry supplies, non perishables," Roscoe said from the lot at the Red Cross headquarters on Farmington Avenue.

Mario Bruno, the regional CEO of the Red Cross of Connecticut and Rhode Island said, after responding to numerous hurricanes himself, Hurricane Harvey poses even more challenging scenarios for the residents being victimized. "Harvey is lingering," Bruno said. "It's just drawing so much rain that we haven't seen this in our record books."

The Red Cross urges anyone to donate money, their time, or donate blood for Hurricane relief efforts. More information is available by clicking Redcross.org

