× Manchester police seeking hit and run driver who critically injured pedestrian

MANCHESTER — Police are searching for a driver who took off after hitting a pedestrian Monday evening.

Police said around 6:00 p.m. they were called to North Street where they found Christopher Rickertt, 22, of Manchester, unresponsive after he was struck by an SUV. Rickertt was taken to Hartford Hospital where he is in critical condition.

Police said a witness described the suspect’s vehicle as a tan or brown older model SUV. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or been in the area of North Main Street and seen a vehicle

matching the above description is asked to contact Manchester Police Traffic Unit, Ofc. Justin Gaudino at 860-533-8651.