× Police: Suspects used stolen bat to steal wedding cake in Tolland

TOLLAND — Police said two men used a baseball bat they stole from one home to break into another and steal wedding cake.

Police said 24-year-old Zachary Jurewicz of Vernon and 26-year-old Eric Rawson of Manchester are in custody and face charges including home invasion and burglary after breaking into two Tolland homes Sunday.

Authorities said they stole several items at the first home and used the bat to strike items on the property.

Officials said they then used the stolen bat to break into another nearby house, stealing a laptop, purse, alcohol and the top portion of a wedding cake from the homeowner’s freezer.

The men ran into the woods after being confronted by the homeowner and were captured by police.

Both were held on $100,000 bail.