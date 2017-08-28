Recipe – Mango, smoked salmon and arugula salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Brazilian chef and cookbook author Leticia Moreinos Schwartz understands that food is an integral part of Latin culture. Because of this, she has teamed up with Merck and the American Diabetes Association on America’s Diabetes Challenge/Desafiando La Diabetes to demonstrate that traditional family Latin recipes can be diabetes-friendly, too.

Schwartz understands that adjusting one’s diet can be a challenge. Since her grandfather passed away from complications of type 2 diabetes, she also knows the importance of properly managing the disease by keeping blood sugar under control. She makes it a priority to ensure healthy habits with her children.

With summer being a big time for barbecues and parties, now is the perfect time to talk with Chef Leticia about food, culture and health issues that have a significant impact on the Hispanic/Latino community, and everyone else.

Mango, Smoked Salmon, and Arugula Salad (Serves 4)

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard 1 tablespoon crème fraiche 1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil 1 tablespoon canola oil Kosher salt (1/4 teaspoon kosher salt) and freshly ground pepper 5 ounces baby arugula 1 medium ripe mango, peeled, pitted and cut into thin strips 5 ounces thinly sliced smoked salmon, cut into strips, preferably fresh



Place the lemon juice, mustard, and crème fraiche in a food processor or blender. Pulse until well blended. In a measuring cup with a spout, mix the two oils, then with the processor running, pour in a steady stream into the crème fraiche. Season with salt and pepper. This vinaigrette can be prepared up to 3 days ahead of time and stored in an airtight plastic container in the refrigerator. Just before service, place the arugula in a large bowl and pour half of the dressing over the leaves to coat and toss. Be careful not to overdress the leaves or they will turn mushy quite fast. Place the arugula leaves on individual service dishes and arrange the slices of mango and salmon on top and serve immediately. Store any extra vinaigrette in an airtight plastic container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.

Nutritional Facts