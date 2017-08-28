× Robert Kraft’s family to match up to $1 million in donations to Red Cross for storm relief

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his family have pledged to match all funds donated to the American Red Cross in support of the Hurricane Harvey Disaster Relief Fund up to $1 million. The team is currently working with the American Red Cross to create a site to accept donations.

The Patriots have fond memories in Houston, which was the site of their Super Bowl wins in 2017 and 2004. Kraft says Houston was wonderful during those visits and the team is eager to return the favor.