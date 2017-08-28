× Senior at high school in Greenwich killed by father in double murder-suicide

GREENWICH — A senior at Sacred Heart High School was killed Friday in a double murder-suicide that left three people dead.

Police were called to 23 Fox Hill Rd. in Pound Ridge NY. Friday morning where they found three people dead. Investigators determined that Steven Dym, 56, had taken his own life after killing his wife Loretta, 50, and their daughter, Caroline, 18.

Steven Dym had worked for Gabriel Management in Queens NY. His wife Loretta worked for Club Quarters Hotels and Caroline attended Sacred Heart High School in Greenwich where she was a senior and played on the golf team.

The couple’s son was attending the University of Southern California at the time of the incident.

A funeral mass will be held Wednesday at St. Patrick’s Church in Bedford NY at 11 a.m.