Stamford man arrested on manslaughter charges in connection with overdose death

STAMFORD — A Stamford man was arrested Monday in connection with the overdose death in July.

Police said Daniel Peretz, 28, was found dead in his apartment on Towne St. Stamford July 15 . Results from the Medical Examiner’s Office revealed that illegal drugs contributed to his death.

The Stamford Police investigation has led to the arrest of James Pipicelli, 65, of 482 West Main Street in Stamford.

Police said Pipicelli supplied Peretz the illegal narcotics and is being charged with manslaughter 2nd degree, and sale of narcotics. Pipicelli was previously arrested on July 18 for possession of narcotics, and possession of narcotics with intent to sell. As he walked in court Monday for those charges, he was taken into custody by the Judicial Marshals.