Sunny, cool and pleasant for beginning of the week; Rising humidity Wednesday

While the weather has been chaotic across the Gulf Coast of the US, we’ve seen one of our quietest stretches of the year in CT. That won’t change too much for Tuesday, with temperatures in the 70s for highs and a decent amount of sunshine. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning there may be a scattered shower or two as a weak tropical system passes to our south and goes out to sea. Luckily for us, any impacts from that storm will be very minor.

Otherwise, our next chance for rain is Thursday, as a weak cold front drops down from the northwest. It’ll bring us cooler temperatures for Friday with a taste of fall on the way!​

Labor Day Holiday Weekend Preview

Early indication is that high pressure will hang on Saturday and next Sunday with sunshine and comfortable temperatures . A warm front will be nearby with the chance for some showers Sunday night or Monday. This is subject to change as the holiday weekend is still a week ahead. But for now, at least the first half the Labor Day Holiday weekend looks nice.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: Low-mid 50s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. High: Low 70s.

Wednesday: Cloudy start, slight chance shower. Then clearing. High: 70s

Thursday: Partly cloudy, chance showers. High: Low-mid 80s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, chilly. High: Near 70.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: 70s.

