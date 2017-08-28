Sunny, cool and pleasant for beginning of the week; rising humidity Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Expect more sunshine with high temperatures yet again in the mid to upper 70s Monday and Tuesday, with that sunshine continuing. The humidity is low, so it'll feel very pleasant and almost fall-like at times. By Wednesday we have a slight chance for a shower here and there, but it doesn't look likely.

Thursday is our only chance in the next several days to get any organized rainfall, and it will come in the form of a few showers late in the day. A cold front dropping down from the northwest is the culprit, and it'll bring cooler temperatures for the end of the week and into the start of the Labor Day Holiday Weekend.

Labor Day Holiday Weekend Preview

Early indication is that high pressure will hang on Saturday and next Sunday with sunshine and comfortable temperatures . A warm front will be nearby with the chance for some showers Sunday night or Monday. This is subject to change as the holiday weekend is still a week ahead. But for now, at least the first half the Labor Day Holiday weekend looks nice.

Forecast Details:

Monday: Sunny to partly cloudy. High: Mid-upper 70s.

Tuesday: Sun and high clouds. High: Mid 70s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with rising humidity. Chance for a shower, mainly late-day or at night. High: 70s

Thursday: Early shower, partly sunny, less humid. High: Mid-upper 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, cool. High: Low-mid 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: 70s.

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.